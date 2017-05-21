mobile menu mobile search

SA taxpayers could fork out R1 billion for Zulu king ‘palace’: report

By May 21, 20172 Comments
A document has emerged detailing plans for a new facility to be built for Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini, where the costs could balloon to over R1 billion, the Sunday Times reports.

The paper claims to have seen the plans, where R129 million has already been approved for the first phase of the development.

The initial cost of the project was put at R225 million in 2014, and a budget of R129 million was approved by the national department of arts and culture.

However, a report by Gobodo Forensic & Investigative Accounting was tabled in parliament this week showing that costs have been inflated by construction companies – and with the current scope and direction, would swell to over R1 billion.

The project has been put on hold by the department of arts and culture, pending an investigation into irregularities, the paper said.

Among the irregularities noted by the department are throw-backs to Nkandla, where construction companies are being paid without having done any work, and over-use of consultants with inflated fees.

According to the Sunday Times, a big part of the project is an overhaul to the reed dance facility – where the King wants suitable accommodation and bathing for ‘thousands of women’ who attend the reed dance festival – as well as replacing soil.

The paper visited the site and found that not much had been done with the R130 million already given to the development, with only an incomplete VIP facility and some concrete walls being built.

 

  • Lacrimose Wolfe

    Let the Zulu nation pay extra taxes to sustain their King. Taking money from central govt to sustain 10 kings falls under frivolous and wasteful expenditure. It comes as no surprise that the regions where the 10 kings reign are the most impoverished. Why must a Democracy continue funding an ancient, feudal system?

  • Literally Mario

    I wish I can invite all these kings to my glorious banquet.

    Once they settled and started feasting, I will close the doors and play Rains of Castamere.

