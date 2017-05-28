mobile menu mobile search

Motion of no confidence tabled against Zuma at NEC meeting – report

By May 28, 20170 Comments
A motion of no confidence has been tabled against president Jacob Zuma at a meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), according to a report by News24.

Citing four sources with direct knowledge of events inside the meeting, News24 reported that NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe tabled a motion for the president to step down.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, his deputy Joe Phaahla and former tourism minister, Derek Hanekom, reportedly supported the motion.

The meeting which adjourned late on Saturday, is expected to continue on Sunday.

Netshitenzhe’s motion came in spite of ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe telling journalists earlier that the motion was not on the agenda.

News24 reported that there are long lists of speakers for and against the motion, with those calling on the president to step down fearful that the ruling party is losing credibility because of Zuma’s scandals.

The president’s allies believe that the structure does not have constitutional powers to recall him, however, former president Thabo Mbeki was recalled by the ANC NEC in 2008 after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ruled he had interfered in the prosecution of Zuma on charges of corruption.

News24Wire

News24Wire is the news wire service offered by Media24. It covers all the latest happenings in South Africa, and abroad....
