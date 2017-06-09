Malema lays charge of corruption against Malusi Gigaba

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EFF leader Julius Malema has filed a criminal complaint against finance minister Malusi Gigaba, over what he says is evidence of corruption in a Transnet contract worth billions of rands.

Malema alleges that a Transnet contract, worth over R17 billion, has been corrupted by the Gupta family, and has implicated other players like Gigaba and former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe.

The EFF leader said he has received document purportedly from Transnet employees, detailing the corrupt activity. Key among this evidence is a letter allegedly from Gigaba to Denel, telling the company to proceed with a contract despite not being allowed to do so.

At a press briefing on Thursday, the EFF exposed new information and evidence pointing to Gupta-led corruption at Transnet.

According to Malema, there was a tender issued for over 1,024 locomotives, which has allegedly been inflated at the request of the Guptas.

The EFF leader said that the intitial tender contract priced the locomotives at R27 million under General Electric – this went down to R24 million per locomotive under another bid, and then inflated to R33 million under the ‘advice’ of the Guptas.

Malema claimed that the bid has now moved to R42 million per locomotive. This inflated the overall price increase to over R17.5 billion, Malema said, with the Guptas pocketing R10 billion of that.

He said he would submit the evidence to Parliament.

