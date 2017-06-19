mobile menu mobile search

Public Protector wants to change the Constitution to “transform” the Reserve Bank

By June 19, 20175 Comments
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane has asked for a Constitutional amendment of the Reserve Bank’s role in the economy,  after finding that the national bank is currently geared to serving “only the benefits of a few.”

Speaking at a findings presentation on Monday morning, Mkwebane recommended the changes after finding that the South African government was allowed to recover R1.125 billion in “misappropriated public funds” misspent by Absa bank during the apartheid era.

Mkwebane specifically requested that the Reserve’s Bank’s duties to the public be Constitutionally altered to better reflect the need for economic transformation in the country.

She wants the primary objective of the Reserve Bank to change from protecting the value of the currency, to ensuring the socio-economic well-being of citizens.

The current objective of the Reserve Bank, as written in the Constitution is as follows:

(1) The primary object of the South African Reserve Bank is to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth in the Republic.

(2) The South African Reserve Bank, in pursuit of its primary object, must perform its functions independently and without fear, favour or prejudice, but there must be regular consultation between the Bank and the Cabinet member responsible for national financial matters.

Under Mkhwebane’s recommendation, Section 224 of the Constitution should read:

(1) The primary object of the SARB is to promote balanced and sustainable economic growth in the Republic, while ensuring that the socio-economic well-being of the citizens are protected.

(2) The South African Reserve Bank, in pursuit of its primary object, must perform its functions independently and without fear, favour or prejudice, while ensuring that there must be regular consultation between the Bank and Parliament to achieve meaningful socio-economic transformation.

This amendment will be undertaken by the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services who will initiate the process by introducing a motion in the National Assembly.

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
Join the Conversation
  • b0erseun

    Stop tap-dancing and release the reports involving the Guptas…..

    • NosySnoopy

      Won’t happen.

  • NosySnoopy

    So Zimbabwe’s transformation is going well…

  • SpiritOfNehanda

    No wonder the media was now shifting focus on her when they said she has only worked on 9 reports so far. The economic allies will now point bad publicity towards her for the next couple of days. Gigaba will take a break for now..

  • Danie

    Transformation probably something along the lines of how to funnel (quickly and effectively) most or all of the funds from the reserve bank to the Guptas and to Dubai without paying taxes.

