ACSA CEO called out for alleged tender irregularities

Documents leaked to the DA reveal that the CEO of the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), Bongani Maseko, allegedly appointed two suppliers which did not qualify to provide services to state-owned enterprises.

The DA shadow minister of transport, Manny de Freitas called on Maseko be suspended immediately, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

The documents, the DA said, appeared to show Maseko authorised payments of up to R7 million to Incentive Driven Marketing as far back as September 2016, circumventing formal tender procedures.

“It also appears that this company was appointed purely to improve Maseko’s image and, if so, would indeed constitute an illegitimate expense as public funds have been spent on making one man look good,” de Freitas said.

The DA lead said that there is also confirmation of a second company to be appointed in an irregular way contained in a memorandum written by Bonginkosi Mfusi, ACSA Group Legal Counsel, to the Board members.

“The letter confirmed that the appointment of Ranamane Attorneys, at the cost of R2.5 million, to provide legal services for and on behalf of ACSA was irregular in terms of ACSA’s own policies and the Public Finance Management Act,” de Freitas said.

“It would appear that despite overwhelming evidence, nothing is being done to hold Maseko accountable for blatant wrongdoing.”

He said that a report by Norton Rose Fulbright, also confiormed that action should be taken against Maseko pending a disciplinary hearing.

The Board also resolved to follow actions against Maseko yet have failed to take any action.

