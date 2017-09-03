Things get dirty in the ANC’s war for the presidency

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has had to defend himself against a fresh smear campaign, as members within the ANC raise concerns that the party’s elective conference could be sabotaged and scrapped by ‘a certain side’ which is afraid of losing.

The City Press, citing senior ANC party members, reports that there is a growing fear within the party that the divisions between the factions has gotten to a point where a ‘certain side’ way do anything in their power to sabotage the conference if they are afraid they will lose.

This comes as a fresh smear campaign was launched against deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of having extra-marital affairs by naming several women whom Ramaphosa has as ‘girlfriends’.

The names were circulated in a leaked document, which Ramaphosa said was attained illegally through email hacking.

The deputy president hit back at the allegations saying that the names were not his girlfriends, but were part of the 54 students (30 women and 24 men) that he and his wife supported, financially.

Ramaphosa said that publication that ran with the story, The Sunday Independent, was being used by his political opponents to run a smear campaign against him, to prevent him from becoming ANC president.

Research analyst at Nomura, Peter Attard Montalto previously warned that the fight for the presidency would be a particularly dirty one, pointing specifically to the pro-Zuma camp as being the faction that would stop at nothing to ensure success.

According to the analyst, there are several things to watch out for in the lead up to the ruling party’s elective conference in December, including smear campaigns, a rise political killings, and even a chance that the conference will be postponed or called off if the Zuma camp is afraid it cannot secure a victory.

The ANC is deeply divided over the successor to president Zuma, with Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma seen as the frontrunners. However, Dlamini-Zuma is said to be proving unpopular among Zuma faction supporters, while Ramaphosa, too, is not without his issues.

Attard Montalto said there is a chance that one or both the leading candidates could be replaced.

You can read the full story in the City Press for Sunday 3 September.

