Largest Spambot compromises 711 million emails worldwide

Recently, a Spambot operation has leaked 711 million email addresses in a massive data breach that targeted most popular email domains, including Gmail.

Affected mailboxes can be checked by visiting https://haveibeenpwned.com.

Spambots are often ignored and underestimated. Athough considered a nuisance, they have never been thoroughly researched nor considered to be a great threat.

However, the recent media coverage of the latest attack has highlighted the need to ensure you have safe, secure passwords and that your information is protected.

Cyber criminals have also increased their attacks on SA companies, however company strategies have lagged behind in terms of preparing for emerging threats.

The rate of change with regards to cyber-related risk is accelerating rapidly.

How ESET is helping protect South Africans

ESET keeps up to date with ongoing research of all current malware and attacks, and believe in education so that their customers can enjoy the internet, rather than being fearful of it.

Their goal is to enable the enjoyment of the amazing opportunities that technology offers, by enabling companies to deploy security solutions that allow both businesses and consumers to make the most of the digital world.

Tips to protect yourself from attacks

These are the tips from ESET to protect yourself from attacks like these:

Whenever possible, configure your internet to always use HTTPs – this appears before www. Avoid opening emails you don’t recognise. If you open one that looks suspicious delete straight away. Don’t click on links, or send any personal information – especially banking details. Don’t log into your accounts from a computer you don’t know. Make sure your passwords are strong, and change them every few months. Enable two factor authentication (2FA) for an extra layer of security.

Right now, many businesses are ill-equipped to deal with emerging cyber security threats, but cyber-attacks will continue to increase across the world.

South Africa is no exception to the fact as we live online – an opportunity cyber criminals take to the heart.

With this in mind, South African’s need to be more vigilant when it comes to online security.

This article was published in partnership with ESET.