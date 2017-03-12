Charges laid against Facebook user who ‘uses guns to rob and kill Indians and whites’

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a8d670fb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=675&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a8d670fb' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Criminal charges have been laid by civic activist Yusuf Abramjee against Facebook user Obatala Mcambi, who boasted online that he uses his guns to rob and kill Indians and white people.

Abramjee handed over copies of the man’s Facebook profile and screenshots of a post which read: “I use my guns to rob and kill Indians & Whites. Please fellas, join me, we have to rape their kids with AIDS virus too!”

On his private Facebook page, Mcambi poses with guns and Abramjee said that in one photo it appeared the serial number was filed off. On other photos, he “boasts large sums of cash”.

Abramjee laid charges at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria against Mcambi on Sunday morning, saying the man incited violence and hatred on social media.

“I further request that a charge of hate speech, incitement and intimidation be opened and thoroughly investigated,” he said in a statement.

“We are sick and tired of this nonsense. The law must come down hard on people like Mcambi. He must be tracked down. Police must investigate the matter as one of urgency and we also need to establish whether Mcambi is his real name.”

He said various posts have since been deleted from Mcambi’s account, and that a number of people had reported him to Facebook.

“Mcambi updated his profile picture at 10.26pm last night with a photo of him with a revolver in his hand,” Abramjee said.

Andy Mashaile, a former Gauteng Community Police Board member who accompanied Abramjee, said he wanted to see “this person hunted down”.

“There is no place for racism and hatred. We are all one,” he said.

News24

