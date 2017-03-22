Uber’s latest safety feature for South Africa is a selfie

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a8d670fb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=675&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a8d670fb' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Taxi app Uber has introduced a new real-time ID check safety feature to South Africa.

The technology works by prompting driver-partners to share a selfie from time to time before going online. Uber then compares this image to the photograph already on file with the account.

This is achieved through advanced facial recognition technology.

The system first identifies a face, then it builds a feature set by focusing on key features, and finally compares the feature set to the validated image Uber has on file.

If the two images don’t match, the account is temporarily blocked while Uber looks into the situation. This helps Uber to ensure in real time that the driver-partner using the app matches the account it has on file.

Real-time ID check assures riders that when they are picked up, the right person is behind the wheel. It also protects driver-partners from fraud, theft and risks to their account being compromised. Only the registered driver-partner can use and earn a profit from the app.

Uber Sub-Saharan Africa MD, Alon Lits, said: “It is important to us that this extra security feature does not inconvenience driver-partners. For this reason, we focused on making the user experience as simple as possible from the beginning of the project, testing it on driver-partners around the world to ensure it is a simple, effective and quick experience.”

While visual recognition has existed for a while, this is the first time it has been applied on such a scale to enhance security for both driver-partners and riders. Real-Time ID Check is a phased roll out and not all driver-partners will see this right away.

