EOH interim results impress

By March 15, 20171 Comments
EOH interim results impress
Technology services provider, EOH on Wednesday reported a 22% rise in headline earnings for the six months to January 2016, citing growth  in all units.

Services and software continue to be the dominant revenue driver accounting
for 83% of revenue, while organic growth accounted for 80%, the company said.

During the year under review, revenue increased by 21% to R7.24 billion and profit after tax was up by 29% to R597 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew by 23% and 22% respectively. Cash has increased by 32% to R2 053 million, placing EOH in a strong financial position, it said.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) was up 22% to 438 cents, from 358 cents in 2016.

EOH has a wide range of IT services, software, IT infrastructure, industrial technologies and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions.

EOH’s 12,500 staff members deliver these services to over 5,000 large enterprise customers across all major industries and has 134 points of presence in South Africa. The company operates in 31 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Revenue from IT services increased by 20%, software revenue increased by 33%, industrial technology by 15%, BPO by 15% and IT infrastructure by 26%.

“EOH future growth strategy will be based on both organic and inorganic expansion. EOH plans to add new products and services, continue its expansion into Africa and the Middle East and will further grow the distribution of its own niche software products internationally,” said CEO Asher Bohbot.

 

Staff Writer

Staff Writer
Join the Conversation
  • Chris Harris

    Do you mean a 22% rise in headline earnings for the 6 months to January “2017” ?

