Multi-billion rand upgrades for OR Tambo and Cape Town International announced

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters has announced plans for a number of multi-billion rand upgrades to both Cape Town International Airport and Oliver Tambo International to be completed by 2023, according to a report by Traveller24.

This follows a number of capital investment programmes towards the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) to address refurbishment and replacement requirements of existing infrastructure and also to provide new or additional capacity said Peters.

“The first intervention is to ensure the realisation of the full benefit of the existing infrastructure and assets over their entire useful lives as well as ensuring compliance with applicable legislation, standards and best practices,” said Peters.

“The second is to introduce new or additional capacity to ensure that the Acsa network of airports can support the growth in air transport demand in a sustainable manner,” she said.

Cape Town

A new, realigned runway and associated taxiways for an estimated R3.18 billion.

The construction of a new domestic arrival terminal.

A complete redevelopment of terminal two, with construction expected to begin March 2018.

New boarding gates and an international departure lounge will begin construction in March 2018 and end in June 2019 for an estimated R100 million.

Johannesburg

The R448 million refurbishment and redevelopment of Terminal A is projected to begin next February (2018) and will be completed by October 2020.

An additional baggage carousel will be built at Terminal A, with construction expected to begin in January 2018 and completed by June 2019.

The most costly project planned for OR Tambo will be the construction of “remote apron stands” at R1.584 billion. The project started in December 2016 while construction is due to begin in June 2020.

An additional R17 million from the National Treasury for the 2018/2019 financial year has also been allocated to further increase staff capacity at OR Tambo.

