You can rent this beautiful home near Cape Town for R90,000 per day

By June 16, 20172 Comments
According to recent data published by Airbnb, people using the house-sharing service can expect to boost their yearly income by more than R28,000, with South Africans welcoming almost 400,000 guest arrivals into their homes in 2016 alone.

While these homes are typically used by holidaymakers in Johannesburg and Cape Town, looking to travel on a budget, Airbnb has also noted an increasing demand for high-profile and upmarket residences.

One such home is the R89,553 a night Lothian House, situated in Grabouw in the Western Cape. Only 30 minutes from Cape Town Airport, the luxury villa is located on an award winning vineyard, and is surrounded on three sides by the Palmiet river in the middle of the Kogelberg Biosphere.

The home includes house wines, a sauna, gym, massage room, a 25 metre pool, jacuzzi, and satellite TV.

A number of activities are also available on the property including horse riding, croquet, boule, ping pong, air hockey, trampolining (water and land), and bass fishing.

The Airnbnb listing also promises that a manager and staff will be around when you need them, and that a chef can be arranged beforehand to aid in catering.

Read: What it is like to live inside a R200,000 South African container home

Join the Conversation
  • Mozzie

    WHY?!

    Just because it’s listed at that price doesn’t mean that anyone is stupid enought to pay that.

  • Paul Goodwill

    Ya? I’ve got a better chance of falling pregnant!

