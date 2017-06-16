You can rent this beautiful home near Cape Town for R90,000 per day

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aef22d65&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=901&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aef22d65' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to recent data published by Airbnb, people using the house-sharing service can expect to boost their yearly income by more than R28,000, with South Africans welcoming almost 400,000 guest arrivals into their homes in 2016 alone.

While these homes are typically used by holidaymakers in Johannesburg and Cape Town, looking to travel on a budget, Airbnb has also noted an increasing demand for high-profile and upmarket residences.

One such home is the R89,553 a night Lothian House, situated in Grabouw in the Western Cape. Only 30 minutes from Cape Town Airport, the luxury villa is located on an award winning vineyard, and is surrounded on three sides by the Palmiet river in the middle of the Kogelberg Biosphere.

The home includes house wines, a sauna, gym, massage room, a 25 metre pool, jacuzzi, and satellite TV.

A number of activities are also available on the property including horse riding, croquet, boule, ping pong, air hockey, trampolining (water and land), and bass fishing.