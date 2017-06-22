mobile menu mobile search

A look at the 5 most expensive schools in the world

By June 22, 20171 Comments
ExpatFinder.com has released its International School Fee Survey for 2017, revealing which five schools come out as the most expensive in the world.

The survey is based on a comprehensive market survey of 1,576 international schools across 117 countries, and examines the growing financial burden of international education faced by expats worldwide.

Switzerland is home to the world’s most expensive school – the Leysin American School (LAS), which carries an annual cost of US$1.078 million (R14.1 million).

The mountainous country also has the most expensive schools overall, with a median annual tuition fee cost of US$29,711 (just over R388,000 a year).

LAS is located in the alpine resort village of Leysin, Vaud, Switzerland, two hours east of Geneva. The international school is home to 345 students from fifty countries – approximately 12% of whom are American.

The school’s facilities include various classroom layouts (including open-plan classrooms), a media center, libraries, black box theater, performance hall, computer lab, an art center, and access to horseback riding, ice skating, tennis, hockey, and swimming.

The faculty to student ratio at LAS is 1:8 and the average class size is 12.

Three of the top five most expensive schools in the world are in Switzerland, with one school in the USA (THINK Global School), and one in the UK (Bellerbys College).

Leysin American School, Switzerland – US$1,078,188

Surval Montreux, Switzerland – US$998,304

Surval Montreux is an international all girls boarding school in Montreux, Switzerland.

THINK Global School, New York, USA – US$948,000

THINK is an independent “travelling” high school where students travel and learn in four countries a year for three years, taking students to 12 countries in total.

“From huts to high-rise dormitories, each semester brings something new. You’ll experience life in twelve diverse countries, immersing yourself in the colors, flavors, and languages of local cultures,” the group says.

Brillantmont International School, Switzerland – US$877,253

Brillantmont International School is a day and boarding school for boys and girls aged 12-18 in the centre of Lausanne, Switzerland.

The school provides internationally recognised academic programmes taught in English, which allow students to enter universities throughout the world. The school caters for 130 students from over 35 different nationalities.

Bellerbys College, Various Locations, UK  US$763,643

Bellerbys College is a series of private international boarding schools based in the UK (Cambridge, London and Brighton). Bellerbys College is coeducational, and teaches students from over 120 different countries.

  • Confused Goat

    wow…..R13m for tuition?

