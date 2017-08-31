Cell C in trouble for not following correct rules in recapitalisation

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa has stated that it plans to engage Cell C for its apparent failure to follow correct procedure in the company’s recent recapitalisation scheme.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Icasa said that the company had filed for a change in licensee information under two separate Acts, neither of which were applicable to the procedure.

“The Authority has considered the notification and the preliminary view is that the Cell C recapitalisation transaction – on the face of it – triggers the provisions of Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act of 2015 and ought to have been filed as an application for change of control of the licensee,” it said.

“The Authority is engaging Cell C to seek clarity on this apparent non-compliance with the legislative provisions. In addition, the Authority is also taking external legal advice on the matter, including on appropriate enforcement actions it can take to ensure compliance.”

On 7 August, Blue Label said that the Cell C recapitalisation has been fully implemented, resulting in Cell C’s Net Borrowings being reduced to below R6 billion.

Following the recapitalisation, Blue Label, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Prepaid Company, now owns 45% of the issued share capital of Cell C.

