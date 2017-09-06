Vodafone is selling a 5.2% stake In Vodacom

Vodafone plans to sell approximately 90 million ordinary shares (5.2%) in Vodacom to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild process.

Following Vodacom’s recent acquisition of a 35% interest in Safaricom, Vodafone increased its ownership in Vodacom from 65.0% to 69.7%.

At the time of the deal, it was expected that Vodacom’s free float would decline to approximately 18%.

As part of the Safaricom transaction, Vodafone committed to Vodacom that it would sell a sufficient number of shares to ensure that Vodacom will meet the 20% minimum free float requirement on the JSE.

The move will also restore Vodafone’s shareholding in Vodacom to a percentage that is similar to what it held prior to the Safaricom transaction.

“Vodafone remains committed to Vodacom and intends to retain a controlling majority shareholding in Vodacom for the long term,” the operator said.

Read: Vodacom finalises R35 billion Safaricom transaction