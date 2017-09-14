Cell C launches new Facebook and WhatsApp data bundles

Mobile operator Cell C has unveiled new promotional ‘social data bundles’ available for customers on prepaid and select post-paid and top-up contracts.

The bundles offer data; additional data for Facebook and WhatsApp; local any network voice minutes and SMS; and free games.

“Customers can now benefit from communicating across multiple communication channels instead of having to use some selectively,” it said.

Cell C said that the bundles come as WhatsApp and Facebook are two of the most popular social media and communication channels used by its consumers to stay in touch, “and having data dedicated to the use of those services will give customers peace of mind that they can use the built in social data without impacting their regular data allocation,” it said.

Cell C customers on all prepaid plans, the post-paid Connector plans, Pinnacle plans and SmartData offers, will be able to purchase these new bundles.



The new promotional bundles will be available as a once-off purchase and can be purchased using USSD, the Cell C App or Cell C online, and will be available for purchase from 20 September. The seven promotional bundles will all have a 30-day validity period.

“The addition of any-net voice calls, SMS and free downloadable games, just adds to the richness of the Social Bundles,” the group said.

With the introduction of these new bundles, Cell C has also made the decision to right-size its standalone WhatsApp bundle. With the introduction of the Social Bundles with additional WhatsApp data, the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of the current standalone WhatsApp bundle will be set at 600MB from 1 October 2017.

Read: Cell C slashes out of bundle rates – and extends data expiry period