Cell C slashes out of bundle rates – and extends data expiry period

Mobile operator Cell C has made changes to its out of bundle data charges and the validity periods of its data bundles.

The company announced on Wednesday that it will reduce its out-of-bundle data rate for prepaid customers on its lowest tariff plan to 15 cents per MB, effective 1 October 2017.

Cell C will also extend the validity of data bundles for users who purchase a new bundle before the current one expires.

From 20 September 2017, customers can extend the validity of their data bundles indefinitely by simply purchasing another data bundle before the current one expires, starting from as little as R29 for 100MB, the group said.

On the 10GB, 20GB and 30GB data bundles, Cell C has extended the validity period from 30 days to 90 days to ensure customers have ample time to use the larger data bundles without having to purchase additional bundles.

For contract or post-paid, customers can take use any of the Connector plans that cap the out-of-bundle data rate to 15c per MB, while SmartData customers will automatically have unused data carried over into the next month, effectively extending the validity of their data from 30 days to 60 days.

This will also come into effect as of October 2017, the group said.

According to Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos, the changes come as an effort to tackle these two major issues that have been raised by its data customers.

“The way customers consume data has changed and as a business, to remain customer focused, we need to adapt our own rules and processes to better meet their needs,” do Santos said.

“These are just the first steps for Cell C to make it easier for customers to ensure that they can carry over unused data. We will be looking at innovative ways to ensure that customers get what they are looking for, while at the same time ensuring that we constantly invest in network quality,” he said.

