Ford Kuga owners threatened with rental bills and legal action: report

Several Ford Kuga owners have been threatened with legal action for not paying for hired vehicles despite the assurance of Ford South Africa that it would pay the costs of the temporary vehicles according to a report in the The Sunday Times.

Ford South Africa reportedly promised to arrange and pay for rental cars while thousands of recalled 1.6-litre Kuga models were undergoing repairs, said the report.

However affected customers from across the country have received rental bills in excess of R30,000 from companies including Avis and Europcar demanding that they pay up or risk facing prosecution.