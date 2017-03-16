mobile menu mobile search

New proposed traffic laws in Gauteng are just another way to grab your money: JPSA

By March 16, 20171 Comments
Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) has raised concerns about proposed traffic laws in Gauteng, which it says are now almost entirely focused on generating revenue.

Parties were informed of the proposed changes after the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport contacted interested parties by email, said Howard Dembovsky of the JPSA.

In the email, it attached a newspaper advert which had reportedly been published in the weekend newspapers calling for further comment on proposed amendments to the AARTO Act.

The new proposals are:

  • Removing the right of an alleged infringer to elect to be tried in court until a courtesy letter has been issued;
  • Allowing the re-issue of infringement notices where issuing authorities or the RTIA have failed to comply with procedures prescribed by the AARTO Act;
  • Creating an Appeals Tribunal which will take the place of trial in courts; and
  • Allowing salaries, pensions and benefits of RTIA staff to be decided without the involvement of the Minister of Finance.

“We have grave reservations about the constitutionality of several of the proposals, as well as the existing provisions of the Act, which we believe will and currently do lead to unjust ‘convictions’,” said Dembovsky.

“The AARTO Act, the proposals to amend it, and the way in which traffic enforcement is practised in South Africa is not safety-orientated to any acceptable degree.  It’s all about the money and that is very, very sad indeed,” he said.

Join the Conversation
  • Lone Stranger

    I don’t pay traffic fines anyway, because I pay a fine every month which is called Income tax and fuel levy. That can take money from that. This terrorist government will not get another cent from me. Besides, any fine that has not been signed for by the infringer, expires within 3 months, so if I did not sign for it, I did not get it.

