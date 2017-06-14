Opel will stay in SA following GM departure

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Car manufacturer Opel has confirmed that it plans to remain in the South African market for the foreseeable future, despite General Motors’ announcement that it would be withdrawing at the end of 2017.

Speaking at a company press conference on Wednesday, Opel South Africa said that the Williams Hunt group has been appointed as the automaker’s distributor in South Africa, effective as of January 2018.

“Williams Hunt has been a major and outstanding Opel partner in South Africa for many years contributing to some 20% of sales already today. With this setup Opel plans to further grow in South Africa and strengthen brand and service to its customers,” the company said in a statement.

“Opel has been one of South Africa’s favorite car brands for decades, with a presence in the market since the 1930s. South African consumers have enjoyed a major product onslaught from Opel since 2012 with the launch of 13 new vehicles in the market.”

In addition Opel announced that it would be bringing new models to South Africa including its new Crossland X and Grandland vehicles.

In May this year, General Motors announced that it would be withdrawing from the South African market, ceasing production and sales of Chevrolet models in the country.

While local production of the Chevrolet Spark and Utility will stop, Isuzu will be buying out the GM operations in South Africa, where current Chevrolet owners will be able to fulfill their service plans, General Motors noted.

