South Africa’s cheapest and most expensive double cab bakkies

The success of the pick-up truck, or ‘bakkie’ as it is more commonly known in South Africa can be attributed to it versatility, the country’s rugged landscapes and potholed roads, among other things.
Each month Ford, through its Ranger brand of vehicles, and Toyota, through its Hilux equivalent, slug it out to be the best-selling vehicle in the country overall, beating even the far more economically priced VW Polo Vivo.
And with demand has come a range of almost constantly updated models from both established names in the industry, and newer entrants.
The latest to hit showroom floors is the Volkswagen Amarok facelift in April, which followed the launch of the all new Nissan Navara in March.
We take a look at the cheapest and most expensive double cab bakkies in the country in each range of the more established brands.
Most expensive pick-ups
|Make
|Model
|Price from
|Volkswagen
|Amarok 3.0 TDI 4Motion Auto Extreme
|R748 600
|Toyota
|Land Cruiser V8 Double Cab Diesel
|R623 800
|Toyota
|Hilux 4.0 V6 4X4 Raider AT
|R621 600
|Ford
|Ranger Wildtrak 3.2 TDCi 4×4 Double Cab
|R619 900
|Nissan
|Navara 2.3D LE 4X4 DC AT
|R584 900
|Isuzu
|KB 300 D-TEQ LX 4×4 Auto
|R563 500
|Mazda
|BT-50L 3.2L 6AT
|R555 700
|JMC
|Vigus D/C 4×4 SLX
|R375 990
|Mahindra
|Scorpio Double Cab Adventure 4×4
|R334 995
|GWM
|Steed 6 Double-Cab 2,0 VGT XScape 4×2
|R329 900
|Nissan
|NP300 2.5 TDI Hi-Rider D/Cab
|R289 900
|Mahindra
|Bolero Double Cab 4×4
|R236 995
Topping the list of affordable double cab bakkies are brands that come from India and China – manufacturing heavyweights.
The Nissan Hardbody is extremely well priced in this segment helped by the fact that it is locally built. Similalrly, the Ranger also has a local manufacturing plant here in SA.
Cheapest
|Make
|Model
|Price from
|GWM
|Steed 5 Double-Cab 2.2 Lux
|R189 900
|Mahindra
|Bolero Double Cab 4×2
|R207 995
|Mahindra
|Scorpio Double Cab 4×2
|R247 995
|Ford
|Ranger 2.2 TDCi 4×2
|R264 900
|Nissan
|NP300 2.4 Hi-Rider D/Cab
|R266 900
|JMC
|Vigus D/C 4×2 LUX
|R279 990
|Isuzu
|KB 250 D-TEQ Hi-Rider 4×2
|R358 400
|Toyota
|Hilux 2.7 VVTi RB SRX
|R385 800
|Mazda
|BT-50 2.2L 6MT HR SLX
|R441 600
|Volkswagen
|Amarok 2.0 TDI 103kW Comfortline
|R487 700
|Nissan
|Navara 2.3D SE 4X4 DC
|R514 900
|Toyota
|Land Cruiser Double Cab Petrol
|R623 800