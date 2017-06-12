South Africa’s cheapest and most expensive double cab bakkies

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The success of the pick-up truck, or ‘bakkie’ as it is more commonly known in South Africa can be attributed to it versatility, the country’s rugged landscapes and potholed roads, among other things.

Each month Ford, through its Ranger brand of vehicles, and Toyota, through its Hilux equivalent, slug it out to be the best-selling vehicle in the country overall, beating even the far more economically priced VW Polo Vivo.

And with demand has come a range of almost constantly updated models from both established names in the industry, and newer entrants.

The latest to hit showroom floors is the Volkswagen Amarok facelift in April, which followed the launch of the all new Nissan Navara in March.

We take a look at the cheapest and most expensive double cab bakkies in the country in each range of the more established brands.

Most expensive pick-ups



Make Model Price from Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 TDI 4Motion Auto Extreme R748 600 Toyota Land Cruiser V8 Double Cab Diesel R623 800 Toyota Hilux 4.0 V6 4X4 Raider AT R621 600 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.2 TDCi 4×4 Double Cab R619 900 Nissan Navara 2.3D LE 4X4 DC AT R584 900 Isuzu KB 300 D-TEQ LX 4×4 Auto R563 500 Mazda BT-50L 3.2L 6AT R555 700 JMC Vigus D/C 4×4 SLX R375 990 Mahindra Scorpio Double Cab Adventure 4×4 R334 995 GWM Steed 6 Double-Cab 2,0 VGT XScape 4×2 R329 900 Nissan NP300 2.5 TDI Hi-Rider D/Cab R289 900 Mahindra Bolero Double Cab 4×4 R236 995



Topping the list of affordable double cab bakkies are brands that come from India and China – manufacturing heavyweights.

The Nissan Hardbody is extremely well priced in this segment helped by the fact that it is locally built. Similalrly, the Ranger also has a local manufacturing plant here in SA.

Cheapest

Make Model Price from GWM Steed 5 Double-Cab 2.2 Lux R189 900 Mahindra Bolero Double Cab 4×2 R207 995 Mahindra Scorpio Double Cab 4×2 R247 995 Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCi 4×2 R264 900 Nissan NP300 2.4 Hi-Rider D/Cab R266 900 JMC Vigus D/C 4×2 LUX R279 990 Isuzu KB 250 D-TEQ Hi-Rider 4×2 R358 400 Toyota Hilux 2.7 VVTi RB SRX R385 800 Mazda BT-50 2.2L 6MT HR SLX R441 600 Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 103kW Comfortline R487 700 Nissan Navara 2.3D SE 4X4 DC R514 900 Toyota Land Cruiser Double Cab Petrol R623 800

