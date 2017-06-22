Ford recalls 15‚600 vehicles in South Africa over fire risk – report

Ford South Africa is back under the spotlight after it reportedly warned of a fire-risk posed to its entry-level Figo and Ikon models.

The car maker has asked owners of 15,600 petrol-engine Figos and Ikons, built in India between August 2004 and March 2012, to ‘immediately’ contact a dealership.

“The company warns owners of a fire-risk posed by the power steering high pressure hose.”

Ford said in an email to customers that it can’t guarantee a courtesy car, however, replacement parts and labour would be free.

“The hose may split‚ resulting in a power steering fluid leak‚” a letter said, as reported by TimesLive. “A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment‚ and it may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle’s exhaust system components‚ creating the potential for smoke and‚ in extreme cases‚ fire.”

A Ford spokesman told the paper that 16 of the affected vehicles had caught fire globally, although the company was unaware of any local incidents.

In March Ford South Africa president and CEO Jeff Nemeth was been recalled to the US, following a massive Ford Kuga recall in South Africa in January.

As many as 4,556 Ford Kuga 1.6-litre models which were built between December 2012 and February 2014 were recalled for repairs following numerous reports of engine fires.

