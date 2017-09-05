Liquid Telecom upgrades East Africa fibre ring

Liquid Telecom, a subsidiary of Econet Global, has completed 100G upgrades to key routes on the East Africa fibre ring.

The upgrade to 100G wavelengths takes advantage of the latest DWDM technology from Ekinops allowing Liquid Telecom to offer the largest lit backhaul capacity in Africa, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.



It offers up to 10 times the speed of previously used 10G waves, enabling Liquid Telecom to provide its enterprise and wholesale customers with additional capacity and increased speeds.

For the first time, Liquid Telecom will provide 100G links to the cities of Kigali in Rwanda, Kampala and Tororo in Uganda, and Nairobi and Mombasa in Kenya, with further 100G upgrades planned for the East Africa fibre ring in the near future.

“By upgrading to 100G, Liquid Telecom is ensuring that its fibre backbone can meet the rising demand for high-bandwidth, video and internet services from businesses and consumers across the region,” said Nic Rudnick, CEO at Liquid Telecom.



