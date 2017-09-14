The R90-a-minute phone scam that mobile operators are warning parliament about

Speaking in a presentation on the upcoming Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill, Cell C, Telkom and Vodacom encouraged parliament to include offences such as cyber-fraud and cyber-forgery in the draft bill, as it would make it easier to prosecute fraudsters.

According to a report by EWN, the mobile operators were specifically concerned about the “worldwide phenomenon” known as Wangiri fraud, which they said was costing their users a significant amount of money.

Wangiri is a form of phone fraud which originated in Japan. The name translates to “one and cut”, and comes from fraudsters calling your phone, letting it ring once, and then disconnecting their call.

If you return the missed call, you are tricked into calling a premium-rated number that charges exorbitant rates.

“They can run up a bill of R60, R70, R80, R90 a minute and what these criminals do is to try and keep the victim on the line for as long as possible, thereby generating money for themselves,” said Cell C’s Jacqueline Fick.

When she was asked by an African National Congress lawmaker about what operators are doing to deal with Wangiri Fraud, Fick explained that spreading awareness and education were extremely important.

Fick said operators are able to block illicit calls once they’ve identified the phone numbers involved.

What mobile operators are doing

Speaking to MyBroadband earlier this year, all of South Africa’s major operators acknowledged the issue and said they were actively monitoring for the scam on their networks.

Vodacom and Cell C said users will only be billed if they return the call, and there is no danger in answering calls from international numbers.

Cell C said it is unlikely that you will answer the calls in time, though, as their purpose is to get you to call back.

MTN said it is monitoring these calls daily and is suspending the number ranges so customers cannot dial them.

It is also working with carrier services and originating operators to clamp down on the fraud.

