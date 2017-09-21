Sentech revenue rises to R1.2 billion

Sentech, the state-owned broadcasting signal distributor, on Thursday reported a 5% lift in revenue to R1.2 billion for the financial year 2016/17.

For the period under review, the organisation reported an earnings before interest and taxes of R34 million – representing a decline from the last financial year.

“This is attributed to expenditure on critical preventative maintenance, high energy costs and increase in employee costs to support the organisation’s future growth, Sentech said.

The group said it achieved a clean audit (unqualified audit opinion) for a fifth consecutive year.

It said it achieved 100% on all the key performance indicators it had committed to during the financial year 2016/17. This included network availability of 99.88%

versus the annual target of 99.8%; and a 76% customer satisfaction level which is an increase from the previous financial year.

“As Sentech we have maintained a resolute focus to deliver on our mandate and to ensure that the organisation remains sustainable into the future. This required high customer service excellence and focusing our attention on human resource development, both critical areas for our organisation’s future growth,” said Sentech CEO, Mlamli Booi.

