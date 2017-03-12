This is what South Africa’s billionaires studied

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7848641&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=925&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7848641' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Hurun Global has released its 2017 Rich List, in which it ranked 2,257 billionaires from 68 countries and from 1,811 companies in another record-breaking year for the world’s super-rich.

Total billionaire wealth increased by 16% to US$8.0 trillion, the group said, equivalent to 10.7% of global GDP, and up from 7% of global GDP five years ago. Chinese billionaires led the USA for the second year running, with 609 featured on the list, compared to 552 from the States.

Some six South African’s appeared on the list (the same number as in 2015) while the majority profited from a stronger rand in 2016.

Unsurprisingly De Beers’ Nicky Oppenheimer took top spot, while Christo Wiese (Pepkor), Johann Rupert (Remgro), Koos Bekker (Naspers), Patrice Motsepe (African Rainbow Minerals) and Stephen Saad (Aspen) rounded off the list.

While all of these businessmen can claim to have brilliant financial, legal and management knowledge – not all of them are internationally educated or even hold a formal degree.

Name University Qualification Nicky Oppenheimer University of ChristChurch & Oxford University PPE and Oxford MA Christo Wiese University of Stellenbosch BA LLB Johann Rupert University of Stellenbosch Did not finish (awarded honorary DCom from NMMU) Koos Bekker Stellenbosch University & University of the Witwatersrand BA LLB (Literature) Patrice Motsepe University of Swaziland & University of the Witwatersrand BA LLB Stephen Saad University of Natal Bcom

Worldwide

In 2016, The Telegraph published a list of the most popular degrees among the richest people around the world. The ranking was based on the qualifications of the current top 100 and did not take into account those who do not currently have a professional qualification.

Rank Field Studied by (out of 100) 1 Engineering 48 2 Economics 36 3 Law 15 4 Science (physics and chemistry) 8 5 History 7 6 Computer Sciences 6 7 Maths 5 8 Commerce 5 9 Philosophy 4

