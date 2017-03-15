These are the countries South Africans can visit tomorrow visa-free

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7848641&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=925&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7848641' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Immigration consultants Henley & Partners has released the 2017 edition of its Visa Restrictions Index – detailing the countries you can visit visa-free around the world.

Germany retained its position at the top of the Index, despite losing visa-free admission to one country. The European country has access visa-free travel to 176 countries, while Sweden also retains its position in second place with access to 175 countries, while Denmark, Finland, Italy, Spain and the US jointly rank third, with their nationals enjoying access to 174 countries without having to apply for a visa.

The UK slipped down to fourth in 2017, having shared first place with Germany for three consecutive years between 2013–2015.

Dr Christian H. Kälin, chairman of Henley & Partners, said: “We have witnessed several major events recently that are likely to have an impact on global mobility – including Brexit and the election of US President Donald Trump. Both can be interpreted as steps toward restricting movement and creating barriers to entry.

Of all the continents, Africa has suffered the most dramatic decline in travel freedom on the 2017 Index, with countries on the continent accounting for 16 of the 20 biggest fallers over the last decade.

South Africa is ranked 3rd overall in the region in 55th position with visa-free access to 98 countries while the Seychelles is the highest-ranking African country, ranking 29th on the Index with visa-free access to 137 countries.

Citizens in Mauritius can travel to 131 countries without the need for a visa.

These are the countries South African passport holders can access without a visa: