These are the countries South Africans can visit tomorrow visa-free

By March 15, 20172 Comments
These are the countries South Africans can visit tomorrow visa-free
Immigration consultants Henley & Partners has released the 2017 edition of its Visa Restrictions Index – detailing the countries you can visit visa-free around the world.

Germany retained its position at the top of the Index, despite losing visa-free admission to one country. The European country has access visa-free travel to 176 countries, while Sweden also retains its position in second place with access to 175 countries, while Denmark, Finland, Italy, Spain and the US jointly rank third, with their nationals enjoying access to 174 countries without having to apply for a visa.

The UK slipped down to fourth in 2017, having shared first place with Germany for three consecutive years between 2013–2015.

Dr Christian H. Kälin, chairman of Henley & Partners, said: “We have witnessed several major events recently that are likely to have an impact on global mobility – including Brexit and the election of US President Donald Trump. Both can be interpreted as steps toward restricting movement and creating barriers to entry.

Of all the continents, Africa has suffered the most dramatic decline in travel freedom on the 2017 Index, with countries on the continent accounting for 16 of the 20 biggest fallers over the last decade.

South Africa is ranked 3rd overall in the region in 55th position with visa-free access to 98 countries while the Seychelles is the highest-ranking African country, ranking 29th on the Index with visa-free access to 137 countries.

Citizens in Mauritius can travel to 131 countries without the need for a visa.

These are the countries South African passport holders can access without a visa:

Visa-free entry
Antigua and Barbuda Fiji Lesotho Singapore
Argentina Gabon Macao South Korea
Bahamas Georgia Malawi St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Barbados Grenada Malaysia Swaziland
Belize Guatemala Mozambique Tanzania
Benin Guyana Namibia Thailand
Botswana Haiti Nicaragua Trinidad and Tobago
Brazil Honduras Palestinian Territories Tunisia
Chile Hong Kong Panama Uruguay
Colombia Indonesia Paraguay Vanuatu
Costa Rica Ireland Peru Venezuela
Dominica Israel Philippines Zambia
Dominican Republic Jamaica Saint Kitts and Nevis Zimbabwe
Ecuador Kenya Saint Lucia
El Salvador Kosovo
Visa on entry
Armenia Guinea-Bissau Mauritania Seychelles
Bolivia Iran Mauritius Tajikistan
Burundi Jordan Micronesia Timor-Leste
Cambodia Kyrgyzstan Nepal Togo
Cape Verde Laos Oman Tuvalu
Comoros Madagascar Palau Uganda
Djibouti Maldives Rwanda
Ethiopia Marshall Islands Samoa
Electronic Travel Authority (eTA) entry / eVisa (requires processing time)
Azerbaijan Ivory Coast Myanmar Turkey
Bahrain India Sri Lanka

