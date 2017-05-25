Best and worst banks in South Africa for digital experience

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7858d86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=558&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7858d86' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Columinate has revealed the results of its sixth annual Internet Banking SITEisfaction survey, showing Capitec to be the new king in the digital banking category, ousting FNB.

Capitec also picked up top honours in the Mobile Banking category, but FNB beat the newcomer in the Internet Banking category by a fraction of a percentage point.

Columinate’s SITEisfaction survey is a measure of customer satisfaction with digital banking services in South Africa.

The report is considered by the industry as an essential feedback tool, as it reveals the behaviours and experiences of the banks’ online customers.

Best Digital Bank

Columinate evaluated the consumer satisfaction of the banks’ online and mobile banking offering as a whole in this category. While FNB was crowned the winner of the new category in 2016, Capitec secured the top spot in 2017, scoring 81 out of a possible 100.

FNB scored marginally lower than Capitec in the Digital Banking category, and came in a close second (79/100); ahead of Nedbank and Standard Bank, which were tied for third place with 61 points.

Absa, which enjoyed significant improvements over the course of the last year, still trailed the field with 55 points.

Best Mobile Bank

This category takes a holistic look at all the mobile banking solutions banks offer, from mobile applications to mobi-sites for both mobile phones and tablets.

Capitec scored 83 points out of a possible 100, up from last year’s score of 72. FNB secured silver with a respectable score of 80/100. Nedbank enjoyed a spike in mobile banking satisfaction levels, placing third with a score of 71/100, up from 66/100 in 2016.

Standard Bank replicated 2016’s results, scoring 70/100 for a second consecutive year, Columinate said.

“While the industry experienced overall improvement, Absa customers seem to be the exception that proves the rule, scoring the bank 5 points lower from last year, taking fifth place in 2017, with 65/100,” it said.

Read: The best and worst banks in South Africa in 2017