mobile menu mobile search

Bill Gates says this South African soapie is one of the top reasons to be hopeful about Africa

By January 10, 20170 Comments
Bill Gates says this South African soapie is one of the top reasons to be hopeful about Africa
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

In a blog post entitled “Five Reasons I’m Hopeful about Africa“, billionaire Bill Gates has named South African soapie “Rhythm City” as one of the top 5 reasons to be hopeful about South Africa.

Gates, who is a regular visitor to the continent,said that the soapie’s ability to convey everyday business issues, as well as the constant interchange between various languages, was a testament of how far the country has come since the end of apartheid.

“When I was in South Africa last year for the International AIDS Conference, I caught a fascinating TV show one night. The show is called “Rhythm City,” and it’s the most popular soap opera in South Africa,” Gates said.

“The show, which has characters speaking in the four main languages of South Africa (Xhosa, Zulu, English, and Afrikaans), revolves around people trying to break into the music industry. Some of the story lines are a bit out there (it is a soap opera, after all), but when you see the show it really brings home how far South Africa has come since the end of apartheid”.

“You take a step into the lives of everyday South Africans who are dealing with the relationship and business issues you’d see anywhere in the world. As the continent continues to develop and thrive, I predict we’ll see many other shows like this in other countries”, he said.

Gates noted that despite a tough year for many African economies, almost every trend on the continent has been moving in the right direction over the last decade.

The other 4 reasons Gates named as reasons to be hopeful about South Africa include the Instagram account Everyday Africa; Cassava hybrid crops; the role of grandmothers in African culture; and solar power.

While Gates is correct in Rhythm City’s popularity in South Africa, the billionaire has overstated it – it is still far away from being the most popular soapie on TV (a title which is still held by Generations: The Legacy), with other programmes such as uZalo and Muvangho also drawing higher viewerships.

Read: 5 books the world’s richest man says you need to read in 2016

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Ford Kuga parts shortage adds fuel to the fire

Noakes slams study that aims to debunk low-carb diet benefits

This is how many SAA flights get delayed each year

Government blew R18.5 million changing municipal boundaries ahead of the 2016 elections

The best-selling cars in South Africa right now

5 things you need to know in South Africa today

A look at Park Square: a stunning new R1 billion development in Umhlanga

South Africa’s richest people in 2017

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×