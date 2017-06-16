De Beers’ SS Nujoma: the biggest diamond exploration ship in the world

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

De Beers, Anglo American’s diamond unit has launched a technologically advanced diamond exploration vessel off the coast of Namibia – and the world’s largest.

The vessel was constructed in Norway by the Kleven Verft shipbuilding group at a cost of $157 million and is named after Namibia’s founding president, Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma.

Anglo American claims the vessel to be the most technologically advanced marine diamond sampling and exploration vessel in the world in terms of its exploration capabilities.

The SS Nujoma is the sixth diamond exploration vessel to join Debmarine Namibia’s fleet. It can hunt for diamonds at more than double the speed of its predecessor, De Beers told Reuters.

The diesel-electric powered vessel, 113 metres long and 22 metres wide, has a displacement of 12,000 tonnes and will accommodate a crew of 80.

It has a helicopter deck suitable for Sikorsky S61s.

