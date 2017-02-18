These maps show which countries have the best and worst air quality in the world

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab190fe2&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=889&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ab190fe2' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A series of maps from The Eco Experts shows the most and least toxic countries in the world.

Kenya was named the world’s least toxic country, while Saudi Arabia is the most toxic country in the world, having the highest recorded air pollution – surpassing India and even China.

Neighbouring oil-rich countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), dominate the top 10 most toxic countries in the world, and have some of the lowest renewable energy production despite having an ideal climate – low rainfall and prolonged daylight hours – for solar energy.

The research also shows that countries in the Middle East have some of the highest number of deaths attributable to air pollution: Turkmenistan witnesses 108 deaths per 100,000 every year.

Surprisingly, the Nordic countries are the biggest energy guzzlers, despite their progressive attitude towards sustainability and renewable energy. Iceland has the highest energy consumption in the world, with Norway, Finland and Sweden all ranking in the top 10.

The UK ranks 81st for toxicity, faring better than other economic powerhouses such as the US (66th), Germany (63rd), and Russia (26th) – but it does have some of the worst CO2 emissions in the world, the group said.

“The effects of climate change are already clear: 2016 has officially been named the hottest year on record with temperatures having not been this warm for 115,000 years, while in the Antarctic this warm weather has caused a huge crack to appear in the Larsen C ice shelf. If this iceberg – a quarter of the size of Wales – breaks away, there are worries that it will cause sea levels to rise by 4 inches,” said Eco Experts.

Data for this research was obtained from the International Energy Agency and World Health Organisation. Each country’s performance was ranked on five factors:

Energy consumption, per capita

Carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion, per capita

Air pollution

Deaths attributable to air pollution, per 100,00 capita

Renewable energy production

The ranks for each country were then averaged to give an overall impression of a country’s toxicity.

