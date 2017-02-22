Eskom warns public of tender scam

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab190fe2&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=889&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ab190fe2' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eskom has warned about a new tender scam, whereby fraudulent orders and invitations to tender for Eskom contracts are issued to suppliers on behalf of the state power company.

The fraudsters target Eskom suppliers and members of the public, and pretend to be Eskom Supply Chain Management. As part of the phishing scam, the fraudsters claim that Eskom is inviting bids for the possible supply of certain products, the power utility.

The fraudsters use the following address and tender details: Kusile Power Station, R545 Ogies/Balmoral/Kendal Road Witbank.

In terms of the scam, the bidders are supposed to submit their quotations to the following email address: “(kusile@eskomservice.co.za)”. The email address used is false and designed to mislead members of the public.

Eskom’s Divisional Executive for Security General Tebogo Rakau explained how the scam works. “Once the would-be supplier has tendered for the, they are then contacted via telephone or email by people who claim to be Eskom officials and are invited to submit quotations.

“The fraudsters then call these suppliers to inform them that their companies have been appointed to deliver goods and they have to sign and fax the appointment letter back to them as soon as possible because the goods are needed urgently. Furthermore, the fraudsters encourage the suppliers to use certain manufacturers as they are supposedly the only manufacturers. These fictitious manufacturers are part of the scam.”

Victims are then told to pay these manufacturers who then disappear with the said funds.

