Stepdaughter of Eskom boss scores R1 billion in contracts – report

By March 26, 20173 Comments
Stepdaughter of Eskom boss scores R1 billion in contracts – report
The stepdaughter of current Eskom boss, Matshela Koko, was handed contracts for her company worth R1 billion from the state energy firm, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

The report stated that Koketso Choma was appointed as a director at Impulse International in April 2016, after which it received eight contracts from the division of Eskom which Koko headed up.

Koko was appointed Eskom acting CEO in December, having joined the company in 1996.

Impulse International – an engineering and project management company – has received R1.8 billion in contracts from Eskom, according to the report, with R1 billion coming after Choma was appointed as director at the company.

The paper stated that Koko was unaware that Choma worked for the engineering firm until four weeks ago. Choma, who is 26,  has since resigned from her position.

The report stated that Koko was also named in the public protector’s state capture report for authorising a payment of R600 million to the Gupta-owned Tegeta.

The news comes after National Treasury warned that Eskom’s delay in signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy independent power producers –  whose bids were approved by the Department of Energy – could result in manufacturers going out of business.

Read: Eskom spends R311 million on unapproved project: report

TAGS: Eskom Headline
Join the Conversation
  • Frank Payne

    Really, he never knew????

  • Apa_Kirimo

    The only wrong thing here is that the poor woman is Black

  • James Dean

    This is what stupid voters gets you.

