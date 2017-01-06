mobile menu mobile search

Rand named one of top currencies to invest in 2017

By January 6, 20171 Comments
Rand named one of top currencies to invest in 2017
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Goldman Sachs has revealed that the BRICS emerging markets – including Brazil, Russia and India, and South Africa – are still the best investment bets in 2017.

Despite fears surrounding the volatility of these economies, Goldman Sachs analysts believe  “staying the course” on these emerging markets will yield the best returns.

This announcement arrives on the back of a poor-performing Chinese yuan as well as other traditionally safe Asian economies becoming vulnerable to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist election manifesto translating into policy and regulatory action.

While all imports would be affected as Trump’s America focuses inwards, the BRICS countries are much less likely to face U.S. import restrictions because their exports compete less directly with U.S. labor believe Goldman analysts.

The analysts cited improving balance of payments, falling paths for inflation, attractive real yields and prospects for stronger growth this year in the four big emerging markets they favor.

Read: What happened to the predictions of R19 to the dollar at the end of 2016?

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Shocking drop-out rates: where in South Africa the fewest kids make it to matric

Municipalities about to be cut off owe Eskom R10.2 billion

Jacob Zuma dark

Zuma a no-show in rallies ahead of ANC birthday celebrations

South African CEOs earn more in 7 hours than you do in a year

5 things you need to know in South Africa today

South Africa Rand Mandela

What happened to the predictions of R19 to the dollar at the end of 2016?

These are the foods you will be paying more and less for in 2017

Matric results dispelled the lies peddled by the DA: Sadtu

Join the Conversation
  • Cheesy 3.0

    Does this mean imported things will get cheaper if the rand improves? Probably not.

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×