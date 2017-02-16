mobile menu mobile search

Rand breaks through to under R13 vs the dollar

By February 16, 20171 Comments
Rand breaks through to under R13 vs the dollar
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

The South African rand has broken through the psychological barrier of R13 to the dollar, and was trading at R12.93 by 8am on Thursday (16 February) – its strongest levels since August 2015.

This is due to a six day rally as the country’s inflation figures slowed and on the back of positive jobs data.

In a note sent out to clients, Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said that the expectation is for the rand to make further gains, though the process will likely be slow and unsteady.

Job stats released on Tuesday by StatsSA showed that employment grew by 235,000 in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the number of job seekers declined by 92,000 resulting in slight drop in the unemployment rate by 0.6 of percentage point to 26.5%.

On Wednesday, the stats body noted that the headline CPI (for all urban areas) annual inflation rate in January 2017, was 6.6%.

This rate was 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the corresponding annual rate of 6.8% in December 2016.

On average, prices increased by 0.6% between December 2016 and January 2017, StatsSA said.

Read: Rand surges to best level in 15-months vs the dollar

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Everything you need to know about South Africa’s incoming traffic demerit system

‘President Zuma: what have you got against white people?’

SAA ordered to pay Comair R1.16 billion for anti-competitive scheme

3 South African banks face massive fines for price-fixing and collusion

South Africans with credit and loans will soon be paying less

How much your income tax has increased over the past 4 years in SA

Panasonic

Panasonic signs distribution deal with Mustek

SA Human Rights Commission tackles racism on social media

Join the Conversation
  • OWL

    Until Showerhead blurts his communism in Parly again today.

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×