Curro acquires Southern Business School

Curro, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stadio, has entered into an agreement to acquire 74% of the issued share capital of SBS, which will hold a 51% interest in Southern Business School of Namibia.

SBS is a South African registered higher education institution, with SBS Namibia being recognised by the Namibian Qualification Authority.

SBS has 11 accredited distance learning programmes (ranging from higher certificates to masters’ degrees) with three academic schools which offer dedicated programmes as well as short courses, namely the School of Business and Economics, the School of Safety in Society and the School of Law.

Founded by Chris Vorster in 1996, the business school offers accredited programmes through distance learning, and has grown from 38 students in 1996 to approximately 9 956 students currently enrolled in South Africa and Namibia.

In 2016, SBS launched a Bachelor of Commerce (Law) degree as part of its strategy to expand its range of programmes offered.

SBS will seek out growth opportunities by introducing new programmes as

well as increasing its presence and reach geographically.

Curro has re-affirmed its intention to unbundle and list Stadio separately during the course of this year.

