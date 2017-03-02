Social grants “Plan B” is to drive cash trucks into townships: report

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Department of Social Development has confirmed will use “cash trucks” to help pay out social grants if ongoing negotiations with service provider CPS don’t pan out, according to a report by Times Live.

This was the answer fielded by social development director-general, Zane Dangor, when asked in a parliamentary oversight meeting how the department would distribute social grants should a new contract with Cash Paymaster Service not be concluded by the end of March.

According to earlier reports by the department, negotiations for a new social grants distribution contract began on Wednesday and are expected to conclude before the end of the week.

However, the validity of the contract is still up in the air after a 2016 Constitutional court decision which found that the department had followed incorrect procedures in the awarding of the contract to CPS.

Social Development subsequently submitted an urgent application to have the contract extended on Tuesday (28 February) but then withdrew the application within a matter of hours.

Sassa Spokesperson Kgomotso Diseko confirmed that the extension had been withdrawn because some “inputs (were) not included” but noted that agency would relodge the application, at an undisclosed later date.

Read: There’s no plan in place to pay 17 million social grants on 1 April: Sassa