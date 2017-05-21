The South African suburbs with the most break-ins

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Property group, Lightstone, has released a report on the effect of crime on property prices in South Africa, with some surprising data on the most crime-affected residential suburbs in the country.

The data is based on annual crime data provided by the SAPS, grouped into statistics on a more granular level.

The report focuses on residential crime, which includes malicious damage to residential property and home burglary. Burglary, shoplifting and robbery at non-residential premises is classified as non-residential crime, not represented in this data.

As a result, the rates have been standardised per thousand households to show crime relative to the size of the population.

Provincial level

According to Lightstone, the Western Cape has the highest average residential crime rate per thousand households.

“While the rate has dropped slightly in the past two years, the crime rate is still much higher than that of the next most crime-ridden province, the Northern Cape,” noted the report.

“Gauteng and the Free State showed similar rates per thousand households in 2016.”

In contrast Limpopo has the lowest provincial crime rate, although it has seen progressive increases over the past four years. This trend does not necessarily mean that the province is bucking the trend, however, said the report.

“It could rather be the result of an increase in access to police stations in the province’s developing rural areas. More police stations mean easier access for residents to report crime, which would show up in the numbers as more incidents.”

According to Lightstone these are the provinces in SA, listed from most to least residential crime cases per 1,000 households:

Western Cape Northern Cape Gauteng Free State Eastern Cape KwaZulu-Natal Mpumalanga North West Limpopo

Click on images to enlarge.

Worst suburbs

Lightstone also identified crime per suburb, classifying each suburb into different categories based on where they are geographically located.

By far the largest proportion of suburbs (44%) are located within a metropolitan area, followed by “Large Towns” (12%), “Small Towns” (11%) and Cities (8%).

“Given that these metros are, by definition, major economic hubs, we can reasonably assume that the people who live in these suburbs will be wealthier, on the whole, than those who live in the suburbs of small towns or rural areas,” said Lightstone.

“And so it’s safe to say that they own more assets, and assets of greater value – a combination that’s enormously appealing to the criminally inclined.”

According to the data Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape has the highest crime rate per household based on a combination of crime statistics from 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. It was followed by Stellenbosch and Simons Town in the Western Cape.

These are the 10 worst suburbs in SA for residential crime per 1,000 households: