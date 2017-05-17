South Africa’s worst hijacking and smash and grab hotspots

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Lightstone property has released a report on the effect of crime on sustainable economic activity in South Africa – including new data on the country’s vehicle crime hotspots.

According to the group, the study is based on a combination of the annual statistics released by the SAPS and more suburb-specific data collected by Lightstone itself over the course of the 2015/2016 financial year.

“SAPS provides statistics about crimes that were reported in all police stations during the preceding financial year,” said the report.

“Although not all crimes are reported, these statistics can still provide potential home buyers and renters a good indication of the relative safety and crime trends of areas when searching for their next home.”

Vehicle crime hotspots

Lightstone’s vehicle crime data includes all reported incidents of carjacking, theft of vehicle and theft from a vehicle.

Unsurprisingly, Gauteng features prominently on the list of vehicle crime hotspots with the three highest rates recorded in the province.

Pretoria Central had the highest recorded number of vehicle crime cases with 1,081 reported incidents, followed closely by the nearby suburb of Sunnyside with 964 reported incidents. Johannesburg Central (845) as well as Khayelitsha in the Western Cape (810) also prominently on the list.

“An exploration of the reported residential and vehicle crime statistics reveals that while overall reported crime rates have dropped, the rates are still alarmingly high,” said the report.

“Provinces that feature the most are the Western Cape, Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal. In these provinces, suburbs in the metropolis and city are affected the most. This is not surprising as these areas are generally occupied by the economically active.”

“In the absence of decent public transport systems, the high residential crime rates in the metropolitan areas combined with high vehicle related crime rates in the major business districts might alienate some businesses and potentially pose a serious threat to sustainable economic activity in these areas.”

Hijacking

Late in 2016, The National Hijack Prevention Academy late compiled a list of the hijacking hotspots across South Africa’s major metros. This includes combined statistics from the SAPS and the Academy itself.

Johannesburg

Kelvin Street, CR Swart – The corner of Kelvin Street and CR Swart.

– The corner of Kelvin Street and CR Swart. Pretoria Road , CR Swart – The corner of Pretoria Road and CR Swart.

– The corner of Pretoria Road and CR Swart. Elgin Road, Pretoria Road – The corner of Elgin Road and Pretoria Road.

– The corner of Elgin Road and Pretoria Road. Linksfield Road, N3 – Linksfield Road off-ramp off the N3.

– Linksfield Road off-ramp off the N3. Booysens Road, M1 – Booysens Road off-ramp off the M1.

– Booysens Road off-ramp off the M1. Nelson Mandela Bridge – The Nelson Mandela Bridge, be alert.

– The Nelson Mandela Bridge, be alert. Wolmarans, Claim, Nugget – Wolmarans between Claim and Nugget.

– Wolmarans between Claim and Nugget. Harrow, Saratoga – The corner of Harrow and Saratoga.

– The corner of Harrow and Saratoga. Harrow, Abel – The corner of Harrow and Abel.

– The corner of Harrow and Abel. Houghton Drive, M1 – The Houghton Drive off-ramp off the M1.

– The Houghton Drive off-ramp off the M1. Jan Smuts Avenue, St Andrews – The corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and St Andrews.

– The corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and St Andrews. 17th Street, Krause Street, Pageview – The corner of 17th Street and Krause Street in Pageview.

– The corner of 17th Street and Krause Street in Pageview. Heidelberg Road, N17 – The Heidelberg Road off-ramp off the N17.

– The Heidelberg Road off-ramp off the N17. Kyalami Drive – Traffic lights on Kyalami Drive.

– Traffic lights on Kyalami Drive. Beyers Naude, N1 – The Beyers Naude off-ramp off the N1 highway.

– The Beyers Naude off-ramp off the N1 highway. Sunninghill, N1, Rivonia – Rivonia off-ramp off the N1 highway in Sunninghill.

– Rivonia off-ramp off the N1 highway in Sunninghill. Midrand, Clayville – Midrand road near Clayville Residents.

– Midrand road near Clayville Residents. Grayston, Rivonia, 11th Street – The intersection of Grayston and Rivonia and the intersection of Grayston and 11th Street.

– The intersection of Grayston and Rivonia and the intersection of Grayston and 11th Street. 11th Avenue, Empire Road – 11th Avenue and Empire Road off-ramps.

– 11th Avenue and Empire Road off-ramps. Jan Smuts Avenue, William Nicol Drive, Hyde Park – The Jan Smuts Avenue/ William Nicol Drive split in Hyde Park.

– The Jan Smuts Avenue/ William Nicol Drive split in Hyde Park. Witkoppen Road – Intersections on Witkoppen Road.

– Intersections on Witkoppen Road. Bramley Precinct, Wynberg, Bramley, Marlboro, Kew – Bramley Precinct, areas such as Wynberg, Bramley, Marlboro and Kew.

– Bramley Precinct, areas such as Wynberg, Bramley, Marlboro and Kew. Yeoville Precinct, Yeoville, Bellevue, Bellevue East – Yeoville Precinct, areas such as Yeoville,Bellevue and Bellevue East.

– Yeoville Precinct, areas such as Yeoville,Bellevue and Bellevue East. Norwood Precinct, Orange Grove, Highlands – The Norwood Precinct, areas such as Orange Grove and Highlands.

– The Norwood Precinct, areas such as Orange Grove and Highlands. Sandringham Precinct, Glenhazel, Lombardy East, Sandringham – The Sandringham Precinct, areas such as Glenhazel, Lombardy East and Sandringham.

– The Sandringham Precinct, areas such as Glenhazel, Lombardy East and Sandringham. Parkview Precinct, 11th avenue, 7th Avenue – The Parkview Precinct, areas between the 10th and 11th avenue and 4th and 7th Avenue in Parkhurst.

– The Parkview Precinct, areas between the 10th and 11th avenue and 4th and 7th Avenue in Parkhurst. Hillbrow Precinct, Upper Houghton, Killarney – The Hillbrow Precinct, areas such as Upper Houghton and Killarney.

– The Hillbrow Precinct, areas such as Upper Houghton and Killarney. Rosebank Precinct, Saxonwold, Parkwood – The Rosebank Precinct, areas such as Saxonwold and Parkwood.

– The Rosebank Precinct, areas such as Saxonwold and Parkwood. Christiaan de Wet, Wilgerood road, Roodepoort – The intersection between Christiaan de Wet and Wilgerood road in Roodepoort.

– The intersection between Christiaan de Wet and Wilgerood road in Roodepoort. Louis Botha Avenue, M11, Hillbrow, Alexandra – Louis Botha Avenue, the M11. Be aware at the traffic lights, especially between Hillbrow and Alexandra.

– Louis Botha Avenue, the M11. Be aware at the traffic lights, especially between Hillbrow and Alexandra. Riviera, M1 – Riviera off-ramp coming off the M1.

– Riviera off-ramp coming off the M1. Fairland Ex. 6, 11th Avenue, Fairland – 11th Avenue in Fairland, near Fairland Ex. 6.

– 11th Avenue in Fairland, near Fairland Ex. 6. Alexandra, 1st Avenue, Pretoria Main road – The corner of Pretoria Main road and 1st Avenue in Alexandra.

– The corner of Pretoria Main road and 1st Avenue in Alexandra. New road, N1, robots – New road off-ramp coming off the N1, be aware at the robots.

– New road off-ramp coming off the N1, be aware at the robots. William Nichol, N1 highway – William Nichol off-ramp coming off the N1 highway.

Pretoria

Beyers Naude Drive, Paul Kruger Street – Beyers Naude Drive and Paul Kruger Street.

– Beyers Naude Drive and Paul Kruger Street. R55, Erasmia – The R55 in Erasmia.

– The R55 in Erasmia. Burnett Street, Delfi Avenue, Garsfontein Road – Be alert on the following streets, Burnett Street, Delfi Avenue and Garsfontein Road.

– Be alert on the following streets, Burnett Street, Delfi Avenue and Garsfontein Road. Stormvoel – Be aware at robots on Stormvoel.

– Be aware at robots on Stormvoel. Watermeyer Street – Be aware at robots on Watermeyer Street.

– Be aware at robots on Watermeyer Street. Nelson Mandela Drive – Be alert at robots on Nelson Mandela Drive.

– Be alert at robots on Nelson Mandela Drive. Lynwood Road, Simon Vermooten – The crossing at Lynwood Road and Simon Vermooten.

– The crossing at Lynwood Road and Simon Vermooten. Lynwood Road, Hans Strijdom – The crossing at Lynwood Road and Hans Strijdom.

– The crossing at Lynwood Road and Hans Strijdom. Walker Street – Be alert at robots on Walker Street.

– Be alert at robots on Walker Street. Duncan Street – Be alert at robots on Duncan Street.

– Be alert at robots on Duncan Street. University Road , Lynwood Road – The corner of University Road and Lynwood Road.

– The corner of University Road and Lynwood Road. Rigel Avenue, N1 – The Rigel Avenue off-ramp from off the N1.

– The Rigel Avenue off-ramp from off the N1. Simon Vermooten Road, Pretoria Street – The Simon Vermooten Road crossing with Pretoria Street.

– The Simon Vermooten Road crossing with Pretoria Street. Simon Vermooten Road, Farrow Street – The Simon Vermooten Road crossing with Farrow Street.

– The Simon Vermooten Road crossing with Farrow Street. Simon Vermooten Road , Lynwood Road – The Simon Vermooten Road crossing with Lynwood Road.

– The Simon Vermooten Road crossing with Lynwood Road. Lynwood Road, N1 – The Lynwood Road on-ramp from the N1.

– The Lynwood Road on-ramp from the N1. Hans Strydom, N4 – The Hans Strydom off-ramp off the N4 highway.

– The Hans Strydom off-ramp off the N4 highway. Hans Strijdom, R21 – The intersection between Hans Strijdom and the R21.

– The intersection between Hans Strijdom and the R21. Atterbury, N1 – The Atterbury off-ramp off the N1.

– The Atterbury off-ramp off the N1. Pretorius Street – Be alert at crossings by Pretorius Street.

– Be alert at crossings by Pretorius Street. Schoeman Street, Duncan – The crossing at Schoeman Street and Duncan.

– The crossing at Schoeman Street and Duncan. Schoeman Street, Hilda – The crossing at Schoeman Street and Hilda.

– The crossing at Schoeman Street and Hilda. Schoeman Street, Grosvenor – The crossing at Schoeman Street and Grosvenor.

Cape Town

Voortrekker Road, Bellville, Parow – Voortrekker Road between Bellville and Parow.

– Voortrekker Road between Bellville and Parow. Military Road, Prince George Drive – The Corner of Military Road and Prince George Drive.

– The Corner of Military Road and Prince George Drive. St Stephens Road – Be alert when driving along St Stephens Road.

– Be alert when driving along St Stephens Road. Alice Street, Voortrekker Road – Be alert when driving along Alice Street, especially near Voortrekker Road.

– Be alert when driving along Alice Street, especially near Voortrekker Road. Station Road – Be alert when travelling along Station Road.

– Be alert when travelling along Station Road. Klipfontein Road – Be alert when travelling along Klipfontein Road.

– Be alert when travelling along Klipfontein Road. Prestwich Road, Ebenhezer – The corner of Prestwich Road and Ebenhezer.

– The corner of Prestwich Road and Ebenhezer. Vangaurd Drive – Be alert when travelling along Vangaurd Drive.

– Be alert when travelling along Vangaurd Drive. R300, N1 – Be aware when travelling on the R300 under the bridges towards the N1 highway.

Durban

Alpine Road – Be aware along Alpine Road.

– Be aware along Alpine Road. West Street – Be aware of crossings on West Street.

– Be aware of crossings on West Street. Warwick Avenue , Smith Street – The corner of Warwick Avenue and Smith Street.

Smash and grab hotspots

There are areas where smash and grab activity has been highlighted by the SAPS, eBlockwatch and other local community watch groups in the past 18 months:

Johannesburg

The William Nicol Drive offramp from the N1 from the Sandton side

The corner of Old Pretoria Road and 1st Avenue in Alexandra

New Road offramp in Midrand

Riviera Road offramp near Killarney Mall

Intersection of Christiaan de Wet Road and Wilgerood Road in Roodepoort

All the traffic lights along Louis Botha Avenue between Alexandra and Hillbrow

Parkwood and Saxonwold (Rosebank precint)

Upper Houghton and Killarney (Hillbrow precint)

Between 10th and 11th avenues and 4th and 7th avenues in Parkhurst (Parkview precint)

Glenhazel, Lombardy East and Sandringham (Sandringham precint)

Orange Grove and Highlands North (Norwood precint)

Yeoville, Bellevue and Bellevue East (Yeoville precint)

Wynberg, Bramley, Marlboro and Kew (Bramley precint)

Pretoria

The Atterbury Road offramp from the N1 in Menlyn

Lynnwood Road offramp on the N1

John Vorster Drive offramp from the N1 in Lyttelton

Jean Avenue offramp from the R28 in Centurion

Rigel Avenue offramp from the N1 in Erasmuskloof

Corner of University Road and Lynnwood Road in Hatfield

The traffic lights along Walker Street in Sunnyside

The Lynnwood Road and Hans Strijdom Drive intersection in Garsfontein

The traffic lights along Nelson Mandela Drive in Sunnyside

The traffic lights along Simon Vermooten Road in Silverton

Along Beyers Naude Drive and Paul Kruger Street in Wonderboompoort

Nelson Mandela Drive, Duncan Street and Walker Street in Sunnyside

The R55 in Erasmia

Burnett Street, Hilda Street and the Atterbury Road offramp in the Brooklyn area

Delfi Avenue and Garsfontein Road in Garsfontein

Durban

N2 off-ramp, near the M41 (going towards Gateway)

Southern freeway approaching the Victoria Embankment in the Durban city centre

Intersection of South Coast Road and Grimsby

N2-Inanda intersection on both sides of the bridge

Traffic lights near the Engen garage in Riverside Road

Cape Town