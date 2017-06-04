Pro-Zuma ANC MPs go rogue on state capture: report

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ANC MPs who stand behind president Jacob Zuma have approached the Public Protector to investigate National Treasury and the Reserve Bank – with no approval or consultation with the party’s structures.

The office of the Public Protector has confirmed receiving a letter, reportedly signed by 49 MPs, asking for her to investigate the state finance departments for possible corruption or capture under its former bosses.

The letter sparked controversy over its authenticity after it was reported that several people who were named as signatories – such as finance minister Malusi Gigaba – denied having any knowledge of it.

Many names were also apparently written in the same handwriting, raising many questions among critics.

However, ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana confirmed that the letter was a real thing, and told the City Press that it wasn’t a ‘big deal’ – the MPs concerned just wanted the state capture investigation’s scope to be broadened to include other state departments.

He admitted that no party structures were consulted, and that the matter arose from concerns being raised among their constituents.

Mpumlwana said there were in fact more than 90 MPs who signed the letter. He refused to say where the decision to approach the Public Protector had been taken.

According to the City Press, neither the ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu or deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte knew anything about the letter, and called on the MPs to explain themselves.

Mthembu stressed that the party wasn’t disciplining or punishing the MPs, but rather just engaging with them to find out what happened, and to educate them on the processes that need to be followed.

The party leaders found out about the letter after seeing reports about it on Gupta media channel, ANN7.

You can read the full story in the City Press for 4 June 2017.

