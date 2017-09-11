Sasfin Wealth appoints new head of asset consulting

Sasfin Wealth has announced the appointment of Johan Gouws as head of its asset consulting division.

Gouws joins from Absa where he held the position of head of asset consultants.

According to Sasfin Wealth, the appointment is aligned to the group’s strategy of strengthening its wealth management offering in the retail and institutional markets.

Gouws was part of the founding team of Absa Investment Management Services (AIMS) in 1998, and after being appointed an executive director at AIMS in 2001, he started up Absa’s multi management investment capability and held the position of head of Absa Multi Management before taking the helm at Absa Asset Consultants.

He holds a B.Com (Hons) in Investment Management and a diploma in Financial Markets and Instruments from the University of Johannesburg, together with an MBA from Wits Business School. Gouws also attended Harvard Business School, Duke University and Insead as part of his MBA studies and career development.

In addition, he is currently studying towards a post-graduate diploma in financial planning.

