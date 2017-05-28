Shocking emails expose the truth of state capture – and Zuma’s plan to flee to Dubai: reports

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New email evidence has emerged showing communication between the Gupta family and president Jacob Zuma and his strongest supporters, showing the truth in exactly what everyone has been saying all along: South Africa has been captured.

The shocking emails, seen by both the Sunday Times and the City Press, contain damning revelations around state capture.

The e-mails reveal that the Guptas were sent mining minister, Mosebenzi Zwane’s CV a month before he was appointed minister of mineral resources, and they worked very closely to communications minister Faith Muthambi, who almost reported directly to them.

The family also played nicely with four-day finance minister Des van Rooyen, paying for his trip to Dubai after his appointment to the cabinet in December 2015. At the time van Rooyen denied this, saying he paid for this trip himself.

The emails also show how the family got their fingers into state owned companies, including treating the executives of Denel, Eskom, SAA and Transnet – paying for trips and luxury hotel stays, while helping others get onto specific boards.

Notably, the emails also reveal that the Guptas helped train and guide ministers like Zwane and even politicians like the ANC Youth League’s Collen Maine, on how to handle media questions, and how to respond relating their relationship with the family.

According to the Sunday Times, the emails implicate a lot of big names in state capture activity:

President Jacob Zuma

Minister Des van Rooyen

Minister Mosebenzi Zwane

Minister Faith Muthambi

ANCYL’s Collen Maine

Eskom’s Matshela Koko

Denel’s Dan Mantsha

Transnet’s Rajesh Naithani

In response to the emails, the parties refused to address them, with some calling them rubbish and others redirecting to something else. According to the Sunday Times, not a single person accounted for what was revealed in the leak.

The paper reported in depth about how the content of the emails line up to its own investigations and reporting over the years.

You can read the full detailed account in the Sunday Times for 28 May 2017 (Subscription needed)

Zuma’s Dubai exit plan

The emails also contained another shocking revelation: that president Jacob Zuma is planning to make Dubai his second home.

According to the City Press, Gupta associates helped the president write letters to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, seeking to gain the president’s patronage in making Dubai his second home.

In the letter, Zuma writes:

“I fondly remember our meeting in the UAE [United Arab Emirates] and the gracious hospitality and warmth extended to me during my visit. It is with this sentiment that I am happy to inform you that my family has decided to make the UAE a second home. It will be a great honour for me and my family to gain your patronage during our proposed residency in the UAE.”

Of all the claims, the president, through his spokesperson, outright denied this, saying that he has his home in Nkandla and has no plans to leave South Africa when he retires.

The emails are the latest in a mounting pile of evidence and accusations pointing to the complicated network of patronage and capture being executed by Zuma and the Gupta family.

The president faced a fresh new motion of no confidence at the ANC’s NEC meeting being held this week, when a challenge to his presidency was tabled and is currently being debated.

You can read of more on the emails and Zuma’s purported Dubai exit in the City Press for 28 May 2017.

Read: Connecting the dots: how Zuma and the Guptas’ state capture is structured