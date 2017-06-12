mobile menu mobile search

5 important things happening in South Africa today

By June 12, 20171 Comments
5 important things happening in South Africa today
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Here’s what is happening in and affecting South Africa today:

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Price war 2017: Woolworths vs Spar vs Pick n Pay vs Checkers

Buying the cow: Global investors take interest in South Africa’s literal stock market

How much it costs to retire in Stellenbosch and the Cape Winelands

Top security tips for new home owners

Tech exercise

South Africa among the fittest countries in the world

Jacob Zuma

Zuma’s wife threatened with bank account closure over ‘unexplained’ transfers – report

DA support plummets after Zille’s colonialism tweets – report

Treasury warns of more credit rating shocks after Moody’s downgrade

Join the Conversation
  • Sennen Goroshi

    Sometimes the bile spewed by the ANC ppl is so stupid it gives me a headache.

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×