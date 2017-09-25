These are the countries that don’t need a visa to visit South Africa

The department of home affairs recently updated its list of countries which are not required to present a visa when entering the country.

Despite featuring a relatively diverse list of countries on the list, the department has come under considerable scrutiny over the past year for turning away millions of rands due to its strict tourist requirements, and for not effectively communicating changes made to its allowed countries list.

You can find the list of allowed countries detailed below.

90 days or less

The citizen who is a holder of a national passport (diplomatic, official or ordinary) of the following countries is not required to hold a visa for an intended stay of 90 days or less and when in transit.

(* marks specific exceptions)

A-G H-P Q-Z African Union Laissez Passer Iceland Russian Federation Andorra Ireland San Marino Argentina Israel Singapore Australia Italy Spain Austria Jamaica St Vincent & the Grenadines Belgium Japan Sweden Botswana Liechtenstein Switzerland Botswana Luxemburg Tanzania* Brazil Malta Trinidad & Tobago* Canada Monaco United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland* Chile* Namibia British Islands* Czech Republic Netherlands United States of America Denmark Norway Uruguay Ecuador Panama Venezuela Finland Paraguay Zambia* France Portugal Zimbabwe Germany* Greece

30 days

The citizen who is a holder of a national passport (diplomatic, official or ordinary) of the following countries is not required to hold a visa for an intended stay of 30 days or less and when in transit.

(* marks specific exceptions)

A-F G-O P-Z Antigua and Barbuda Honk Kong Peru Bahamas* Hungary Poland Barbados Jordan Seychelles Belize Lesotho South Korea Benin Macau Swaziland Bolivia Malaysia Thailand Cape Verde Malawi Turkey Costa Rica Maldives Cyprus Mauritius Gabon Mozambique Guyana

Special passports

In addition to the above broad visa rules, specific agreements have also been concluded with the following countries for holders of diplomatic and official passport holders.

(* marks specific exceptions)

A-G H-P Q-Z Albania (120 days) Hungary (120 days) Romania (90 days) Algeria (30 days) India (90 days) Rwanda (30 days) Angola (90 days) Indonesia (30 days) Senegal (90 days) Belarus (90 days) Ivory Coast (30 days) Slovak Republic (90 days) Benelux states (90 days) Kenya (30 days) Thailand (90 days) Bulgaria (90 days) Mexico (90 days) Thailand (90 days)* China (30 days) Madagascar (30 days) Vietnam (90 days) Cyprus (90 days) Morocco (30 days) Comoros (90 days) Mozambique (90 days) Croatia (90 days) Namibia (30 days) Cuba (90 days) Nigeria (90 days) Egypt (30 days) Paraguay (120 days) Ghana (90 days) Poland (90 days) Guinea (90 days)

Read: The jobs that UK businesses are paying South Africans and other foreigners to fill