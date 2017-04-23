mobile menu mobile search

Computicket targets sporting events with Entry Ninja acquisition

By April 23, 20170 Comments
Computicket has acquired the start-up business Entry Ninja, an online entry portal used to facilitate entries for South African sporting events.

Computicket said it has now set its sights on servicing mass sporting events via Entry Ninja’s  technology.

Entry Ninja’s functionality enables a customer to create and save a personal profile. This means event entries can be finalised quickly and conveniently, eliminating the need to fill in a myriad of personal and contact information for each new sporting event a customer wishes to register for.

Entry Ninja’s service extends to different types of sporting events, and makes allowance for team entries and even offers event organisers a timing facility.

As part of the deal, Entry Ninja’s management team and small staff compliment will continue running the day-to-day business operations, Computicket said.

 

Staff Writer

TAGS: Active Computicket
