2016 matric pass rate climbs to 72.5%

The department of education has released the overall matric pass rate figures for the class of 2016, announcing that the country’s overall pass was 72.5% – 1.8 points higher than 2015.
The department noted that the pass rate with progressed learners excluded (learners who failed a year twice in a row and were pushed through) was at 76.2%.
Looking at the provincial performances, the Free State took over from the Western Cape as the country’s leading province with a pass rate of 88.2%‚ up from 81.6% in 2015.
The Western Cape placed second with 85.9%, up from 84.7% in 2015, followed by Gauteng with 85.1%‚ and the North West at 82.5%.
This is how the provinces performed:
- Free State: 88.2% (2015: 81.6%)
- Western Cape: 85.9% (2015: 84.7%)
- Gauteng: 85.1 (2015: 84.2%)
- North West: 82.5% (2015:81.5%)
- Northern Cape: 78.7% (2015: 69.4%)
- Mpumalanga: 77.1% (2015: 78.6%)
- KwaZulu-Natal: 66.4% (2015: 60.7%)
- Limpopo: 62.5% (2015: 65.9%)
- Eastern Cape: 59.3% (2015: 56.8%)
