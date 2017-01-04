mobile menu mobile search

2016 matric pass rate climbs to 72.5%

By January 4, 20171 Comments
The department of education has released the overall matric pass rate figures for the class of 2016, announcing that the country’s overall pass was 72.5% – 1.8 points higher than 2015.

The department noted that the pass rate with progressed learners excluded (learners who failed a year twice in a row and were pushed through) was at 76.2%.

Looking at the provincial performances, the Free State took over from the Western Cape as the country’s leading province with a pass rate of 88.2%‚ up from 81.6% in 2015.

The Western Cape placed second with 85.9%, up from 84.7% in 2015, followed by Gauteng with 85.1%‚ and the North West at 82.5%.

This is how the provinces performed:

  1. Free State: 88.2% (2015: 81.6%)
  2. Western Cape: 85.9% (2015: 84.7%)
  3. Gauteng: 85.1 (2015: 84.2%)
  4. North West: 82.5% (2015:81.5%)
  5. Northern Cape: 78.7% (2015: 69.4%)
  6. Mpumalanga: 77.1% (2015: 78.6%)
  7. KwaZulu-Natal: 66.4% (2015: 60.7%)
  8. Limpopo: 62.5% (2015: 65.9%)
  9. Eastern Cape: 59.3% (2015: 56.8%)

Read: Matric pass rate obsession masks South Africa’s real education crisis

Staff Writer

Staff Writer
Join the Conversation
  • Lacrimose Wolfe

    It should be good news. Heard on the radio this morn that for every 10 matriculants who cannot go on to tertiary study, 4 will find jobs. For every 10 matriculants overall, only 2 will get into tertiary study.
    With 27% unemployment rate and birth rate 4x higher than economic growth rate, we’ve got a desperate situation on our hands

