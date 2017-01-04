2016 matric pass rate climbs to 72.5%

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aef22d65&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=901&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aef22d65' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The department of education has released the overall matric pass rate figures for the class of 2016, announcing that the country’s overall pass was 72.5% – 1.8 points higher than 2015.

The department noted that the pass rate with progressed learners excluded (learners who failed a year twice in a row and were pushed through) was at 76.2%.

Looking at the provincial performances, the Free State took over from the Western Cape as the country’s leading province with a pass rate of 88.2%‚ up from 81.6% in 2015.

The Western Cape placed second with 85.9%, up from 84.7% in 2015, followed by Gauteng with 85.1%‚ and the North West at 82.5%.

This is how the provinces performed:

Free State: 88.2% (2015: 81.6%) Western Cape: 85.9% (2015: 84.7%) Gauteng: 85.1 (2015: 84.2%) North West: 82.5% (2015:81.5%) Northern Cape: 78.7% (2015: 69.4%) Mpumalanga: 77.1% (2015: 78.6%) KwaZulu-Natal: 66.4% (2015: 60.7%) Limpopo: 62.5% (2015: 65.9%) Eastern Cape: 59.3% (2015: 56.8%)

