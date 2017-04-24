How much UK, US, Australian, New Zealand and other popular visas will cost South Africans in 2017

The UK government has published its annual list of visa fee hikes for 2017, which alongside recent restrictions by the Australian, New Zealand and American governments, adds to the burden of South Africans planning a trip abroad.
The increase came into effect on 6 April and will apply to all applications that have not been successfully processed. While not as steep as in previous years, it has arguably had a much bigger impact on traveller’s pockets as recent political uncertainty and the subsequent credit downgrades have caused the rand’s exchange rate to fluctuate wildly.
A more nationalist-first policy to international politics in 2017 has also seen numerous changes to visa requirements for popular travel and working destinations who want to put their citizens “first”.
BusinessTech looked at some of the most popular travel and emigration destinations for South Africans, and how much a visa will cost in 2017.
United Kingdom
|Visa
|Cost in local currency
|Cost in rands
|6 months (visit)
|£89
|R1 476
|2 years (visit)
|£337
|R5 586
|5 years (visit)
|£612
|R10 142
|10 years (visit)
|£767
|R12 710
|Skilled worker
|£575
|R9 524
|Student worker
|£328
|R5 432
Australia
On 18 April 2017, Australia’s prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, along with Peter Dutton, minister for immigration and border protection jointly announced that the Temporary Work (Skilled) visa (subclass 457 visa) will be abolished and replaced with the completely new Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa which will support businesses in addressing genuine skill shortages.
Further information on these reforms is available at Abolition and replacement of the 457 visa – Government reforms to employer sponsored skilled migration visas.
|Visa
|Cost in local currency
|Cost in rands
|Tourist visa (3 months)
|AUD $135
|R1 323
|Working holiday (6 months)
|AUD $440
|R4 312
|Student visa (Varies)
|AUD $550
|R5 390
|Temporary Work (Short Stay Specialist)
|AUD $275
|R2 695
|Temporary Work (Skilled)
|AUD $1 060
|R10 388
|Partner migration
|AUD $6 865
|R67 277
New Zealand
New Zealand’s proposed visa and citizenship changes are expected to be introduced later in 2017.
|Visa
|Cost in local currency
|Cost in rands
|Transit visa
|NZ $145
|R1 319
|Visitor Visa (Hard copy)
|NZ $170
|R1 547
|Visitor Visa (Online)
|NZ $151
|R1 374
|Temporary work visa
|NZ $260
|R2 366
|Seasonal work
|NZ $260
|R2 366
|Work Visa
|NZ $375
|R3 412
US
|Visa
|Cost in local currency
|Cost in rands
|Student visa
|$160
|R2 072
|Tourist visa
|$160
|R2 072
|Temporary work visa
|$190
|R2 460
|Specialised work visa
|$205
|R2 655
|Fiancé or Spouse of a U.S Citizen
|$265
|R3 431
UAE
|Visa
|Cost in local currency
|Cost in rands
|96-hour
|Dh55
|R193
|Tourist – short term (30 days)
|Dh200
|R705
|Tourist – long term (90 days)
|Dh330
|R1 163
|Medical treatment
|Dh550
|R1 938
|Study permit
|Dh600
|R2 114
|Private sector employee
|Dh250 (p/yr)
|R881
Germany (Schengen)
South African passport holders currently need a Schengen visa to enter Europe.
The Schengen visa allows access to all the 22 European Union member states as well as four members of the European Free Trade Association including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Austria, Hungary and Sweden.
A Schengen visa allows the holder to stay in the Schengen Territory for up to 90 days per six months.
Since May 2008, the fee for all types of visas is 60 Euro (R850).
All prices were correct at the time of writing. Exchange rates were based on thosae provided at 12:00 PM on 14 April 2017.