How much UK, US, Australian, New Zealand and other popular visas will cost South Africans in 2017

The UK government has published its annual list of visa fee hikes for 2017, which alongside recent restrictions by the Australian, New Zealand and American governments, adds to the burden of South Africans planning a trip abroad.

The increase came into effect on 6 April and will apply to all applications that have not been successfully processed. While not as steep as in previous years, it has arguably had a much bigger impact on traveller’s pockets as recent political uncertainty and the subsequent credit downgrades have caused the rand’s exchange rate to fluctuate wildly.

A more nationalist-first policy to international politics in 2017 has also seen numerous changes to visa requirements for popular travel and working destinations who want to put their citizens “first”.

BusinessTech looked at some of the most popular travel and emigration destinations for South Africans, and how much a visa will cost in 2017.

United Kingdom

Visa Cost in local currency Cost in rands 6 months (visit) £89 R1 476 2 years (visit) £337 R5 586 5 years (visit) £612 R10 142 10 years (visit) £767 R12 710 Skilled worker £575 R9 524 Student worker £328 R5 432

Australia

On 18 April 2017, Australia’s prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, along with Peter Dutton, minister for immigration and border protection jointly announced that the Temporary Work (Skilled) visa (subclass 457 visa) will be abolished and replaced with the completely new Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa which will support businesses in addressing genuine skill shortages.

Further information on these reforms is available at Abolition and replacement of the 457 visa – Government reforms to employer sponsored skilled migration visas.

Visa Cost in local currency Cost in rands Tourist visa (3 months) AUD $135 R1 323 Working holiday (6 months) AUD $440 R4 312 Student visa (Varies) AUD $550 R5 390 Temporary Work (Short Stay Specialist) AUD $275 R2 695 Temporary Work (Skilled) AUD $1 060 R10 388 Partner migration AUD $6 865 R67 277

New Zealand

New Zealand’s proposed visa and citizenship changes are expected to be introduced later in 2017.

Visa Cost in local currency Cost in rands Transit visa NZ $145 R1 319 Visitor Visa (Hard copy) NZ $170 R1 547 Visitor Visa (Online) NZ $151 R1 374 Temporary work visa NZ $260 R2 366 Seasonal work NZ $260 R2 366 Work Visa NZ $375 R3 412

US

Visa Cost in local currency Cost in rands Student visa $160 R2 072 Tourist visa $160 R2 072 Temporary work visa $190 R2 460 Specialised work visa $205 R2 655 Fiancé or Spouse of a U.S Citizen $265 R3 431

UAE

Visa Cost in local currency Cost in rands 96-hour Dh55 R193 Tourist – short term (30 days) Dh200 R705 Tourist – long term (90 days) Dh330 R1 163 Medical treatment Dh550 R1 938 Study permit Dh600 R2 114 Private sector employee Dh250 (p/yr) R881

Germany (Schengen)

South African passport holders currently need a Schengen visa to enter Europe.

The Schengen visa allows access to all the 22 European Union member states as well as four members of the European Free Trade Association including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Austria, Hungary and Sweden.

A Schengen visa allows the holder to stay in the Schengen Territory for up to 90 days per six months.

Since May 2008, the fee for all types of visas is 60 Euro (R850).

All prices were correct at the time of writing. Exchange rates were based on thosae provided at 12:00 PM on 14 April 2017.