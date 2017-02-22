mobile menu mobile search

Telkom eyes Cell C purchase valued at R13 billion – report

By February 22, 20170 Comments
Telkom eyes Cell C purchase valued at R13 billion – report
Bloomberg has reported that Telkom is considering a bid of $1 billion (around R13 billion) for Cell C, citing three people familiar with the matter.

“Investment banks are also approaching other potential bidders with the firepower to take on the deal, said two of the people,” reported Bloomberg.

The news comes two weeks after Cell C had its corporate credit rating downgraded by S&P Global after missing an interest payment on senior secured bonds.

Cell C is currently in the process of restructuring its debt in an acquisition deal involving Blue Label Telecoms and other shareholders.

Cell C spokesperson Karin Fourie said the Cell C recapitalisation remains on track and is supported by the equity investors as well as the existing lenders to the business.

This is not the first time Telkom has expressed an interest in buying Cell C.

In November 2015, Telkom announced it was in discussions with Cell C to acquire all shares in the company.

Shortly afterwards, Telkom said it had terminated talks to acquire the full shareholding of Cell C from Oger Telecom.

The decision was a “mutual agreement” with Oger, following a period in which the telco conducted a due diligence on Cell C, said Telkom.

“Through Telkom’s engagement with Oger Telecoms in relation to Cell C, it has become clear that there is a difference between the parties on the assessment of value of the proposed transaction,” said Telkom.

Read: Cell C reveals how much money it makes

MyBroadband

MyBroadband is the largest IT Website in South Africa with 1 million unique monthly visitors, serving the local market with technology and business tech news and the largest online...
TAGS: Cell C Headline Telkom
Join the Conversation
