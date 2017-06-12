Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus now available from FNB – how much they cost

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae24a753&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=711&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae24a753' border='0' alt='' /></a>

FNB has announced that its customers can now buy the Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus through its smart devices offering.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be available for R629 and R719 per month respectively, over a 24 months period. There are zero additional fees, interest or charges payable.

The devices will be available from Friday, 05 May, and there is limited stock available.

“We are excited to unveil the new Samsung Galaxy S8 with innovative features as part of our smart devices portfolio, said Kartik Mistry, Head of Smart Devices at FNB.

“We will continue to offer customers who are unable to purchase a device outright, or those who prefer to pay it off, more value and choice by giving them the option to access the latest technology at affordable rates over a reasonable period of time.”

As an added value to customers, FNB is also giving away a free convertible wireless desk top charger, valued at R1,299, with each smartphone as part of the deal.

“We take pride in always being close to our customer’s needs and finding innovate ways to address them, while continuing to make smart devices affordable for South Africans who previously would not have been able to purchase them,” said Mistry.

Customers can place orders through FNB Online Banking and can expect to receive their devices within five to seven working days.

