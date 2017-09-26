Cell C appoints chief operations officer

South Africa’s third largest mobile operator, Cell C has appointed Douglas Craigie Stevenson as its new chief operations officer, effective 26 September 2017.

Craigie Stevenson joins Cell C from Telekom Networks Malawi, where he served as CEO since October 2015.

He has more than 20 years experience in the sector, having served in various senior positions across Africa, including South Africa, Malawi, Tanzania and Mozambique.

Previous positions include MD: Vodacom Business Africa Group, chief financial officer: Business Africa Group/ Enterprise Business Partner Vodacom South Africa, FD Vodacom Mozambique and Commercial Director and FD at Vodacom Tanzania.

Craigie Stevenson holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of the Free State as well as a Bachelor of Accounting Science (Honours) from UNISA.

